Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Eddie Murphy thinks Donkey deserves a spin-off movie

"Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

On Friday, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish opens in theatres, bringing back the iconic feline hero for his second spin-off film following first being introduced in Shrek 2. While the movie has been received incredibly well by critics and fans in markets where it has already debuted, Eddie Murphy was recently asked about the film and whether he'd ever return to the role of Donkey.

Speaking with Etalk, Murphy shared that he would do another Shrek and that he'd jump at the opportunity in "two seconds".

"I'd absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I'd do it in two seconds. I love Donkey. They did Puss in Boots movies, I was like, 'They should have [done] a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots.' [Laughs] I love Puss in Boots, but he ain't as funny as Donkey. [Laughs] I would do a Donkey movie, I would do another Shrek, in two seconds."

Murphy most recently appeared in Netflix's You People, but would you like to see him back as Donkey in either a standalone spin-off film or an entire new Shrek?

Eddie Murphy thinks Donkey deserves a spin-off movie


Loading next content