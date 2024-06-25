Eddie Murphy says that Shrek 5 is coming out next year

For those who still haven't had a chance to see the brilliant Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the movie ends with a short teaser of a certain far, far away land, leading many to think that DreamWorks was planning on returning to the universe of Shrek for more adventures with Mike Myers' famed ogre. Well, it seems like that is finally going to be the case.

Because in an interview with Collider, Eddie Murphy (the voice of Donkey) has stated that he is currently in the process of recording lines for a new Shrek film that is slated to debut next year, and that the movie will be followed up by a Donkey spinoff project too.

"We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year, we'll finish it up. Shrek is coming out, and Donkey's gonna have his own movie. We're gonna do Donkey as well. So we're gonna do a Shrek, and we're doing a Donkey [movie]."

Murphy continued, "No, not at the same time. I started recording Shrek, I think it's coming out in 2025, and we're doing a Donkey one next."

Considering animated movies have been some of the most successful at the box office as of late, with Inside Out 2 currently tearing up cinemas and The Super Mario Bros. Movie being one of the titans of 2023, it's not hugely surprising that DreamWorks is finally dusting off its beloved fantasy series.

Are you looking forward to more Shrek?