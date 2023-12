Eddie Murphy started 2023 by telling us why he's finally doing Beverly Hills Cop 4, so let's end the year with a much bigger thing.

Netflix has given us the first teaser trailer for what's actually called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and it shows that Murphy's Axel Foley has to reunite with Judge Reinhold's Billy Rosewood and John Ashton's John Taggart along with Joseph Gordon-Levitt to save the day in an action-filled and fun adventure when the movie premieres on Netflix sometime in summer 2024.