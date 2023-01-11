Eddie Murphy mocks Will Smith in Golden Globes acceptance speach

HQ

Almost a year ago, Will Smith infamously went on stage to hit the host Chris Rock in the face during the Academy Awards after a joke about Smoth's wife. This didn't sit well and Smith has been banned from Academy events for ten years, with people making fun of the incident ever since.

During the Golden Globes last night, Eddie Murhpy received the Cecil B. DeMille career achievement award, and at the same time became the latest person to take a swing at Smith (although using words in stead of violence) in his acceptance speach. While addressing younger and rising stars, he said:

"I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. I followed it my whole career — it's very simple. Just do these three things — pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your f**ng mouth!"

We assume Murphy is far from the last comedian to reference the Will Smith-Chris Rock slapping incident (which even has its own Wikipedia page), in fact, he wasn't even the only ones during the Golden Globes.

Do you think Will Smith will become as popular as he once was after this or has he permanently damaged his career?

Thanks ScreenRant