Eddie Murphy is happy to appear in more Beverly Hills Cop films

HQ

The fourth Beverly Hills Cop is ready to premiere on July 3rd on Netflix, and judging by the trailers released, the tone and humour are spot on. Something that apparently even Murphy himself thinks because according to what he said in an interview with Today just recently, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F was so much fun to shoot, and so good that he would like to make more.

"I hope so because this movie turned out so good, especially if you grew up watching the movie, then you'll really, really love this new picture."

Mr Murphy also went on to explain why he thought Axel Foley's popularity had been so enduring.

"Axel is the everyman. He's not a superhero or super cop. He's the everyman that rises to the occasion. I think that's why people like him. And, more than anything, he's funny."

Here at the editorial office, we are cautiously excited and it will be really nice to see what Murphy and his friends have cooked up in the new adventure.

Are you excited about the new Beverly Hills Cop?