Candy Cane Lane

Eddie Murphy is bringing the festive cheer in Candy Cane Lane

The Christmas movie is coming to Prime Video in December.

We've known for some time that Eddie Murphy has teamed up with Prime Video once again for a Christmas movie called Candy Cane Lane. But aside from very short teasers and the occasional image, we haven't been given much of a glimpse at what this film will be looking to offer. Until now.

Because Prime Video has officially debuted the teaser trailer for Candy Cane Lane, and in the film we get to see Murphy playing a man on a mission to win the annual neighbourhood Christmas home decoration content, something that sees him ultimately bringing the 12 Days of Christmas to life to achieve the feat, but with destructive aftereffects.

With Candy Cane Lane set to make its debut on Prime Video on December 1, 2023, this movie is shaping up to be one for the festive film fans out there.

Candy Cane Lane

