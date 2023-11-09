Eddie Murphy gets tricked by a mischievous elf in Prime Video's Candy Cane Lane

HQ

Prime Video has been rather excited to show off its upcoming holiday film, Candy Cane Lane, for quite a while. We first saw a teaser of the film back in the summer, before an actual teaser trailer debuted a few weeks ago. Now it's time for the full and complete trailer for the film.

In this more comprehensive look, we get to see how Eddie Murphy's protagonist is tricked by an elf into bringing the 12 Days of Christmas to life in a bid to win a neighbourhood house decoration competition. Things quickly spiral out of control following this, seeing Murphy face hordes of geese and suavely dressed drummers.

Candy Cane Lane is set to arrive on Prime Video on December 1, 2023, and you can check out the latest trailer for the film below.