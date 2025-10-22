Eddie Murphy gets real in new Netflix documentary

Eddiie Murphy is back. But this time he's not solving any crimes in Hollywood or getting down and dirty with Shrek. No, this time around he's getting real and opens up about his long and illustrious career. As well as selected parts about his private life and family. In "Being Eddie" we will get to see another side of the magnetic star as he talks about his journey. From the humble beginnings as a teenage stand-up star to Saturday Night Live and the highs of Hollywood.

Alongside Murphy himself we'll also get to see some guest appearances from the likes of Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx and Kevin Hart. Who talks about not only Murphy "the phenomenon" but how the icon has affected and shaped their own careers as well as modern comedy.

Being Eddie premieres on Netflix November the 12th and you can check out the trailer as well as read the synopsis below.

There's only one Eddie Murphy. At 17, he was already performing stand-up in New York clubs, and a year later joined Saturday Night Live straight out of high school. From Beverly Hills Cop to The Nutty Professor, Dr. Dolittle to Donkey, Murphy has done it all and done it better than anyone. For nearly 50 years, he's ruled comedy, film, and fame itself without ever losing his center.