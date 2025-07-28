Eddie Murphy confirms: Donkey spin-off is happening

It's finally time for Donkey to shine after spending over two decades in Shrek's foul-smelling shadow. And honestly, isn't it about time? Eddie Murphy, who's long provided the voice for the overly chatty donkey, has revealed that the fan-favourite character is finally getting his very own movie. Just like the boot-wearing cat did years ago.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Murphy shared that work on Shrek 5 is still ongoing, but that production on a Donkey spin-off is set to begin this autumn.

"We're still in the booth, and literally, we're still doing Shrek. We start in September on Donkey, we're doing a Donkey one... we're about two years into Shrek 5."

He also confirmed the tone and style will be similar to Puss in Boots, with new characters and its own standalone, funny little story.

"Donkey's going to be like how Puss in Boots had his own movie... his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon, half-donkey. They've written this funny story."

We're already excited. Puss in Boots was a delight, and with Murphy leading his own adventure, this has hit written all over it.