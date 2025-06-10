Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson get ambushed by criminals in The Pickup

The Eddie Murphy renaissance is still in full swing. After appearing in films like a fourth Beverly Hills Cop, the famed comedy actor has also aligned himself with Amazon's streaming platform Prime Video, so much so that in the past few years we've had a Coming to America sequel, a Christmas flick called Candy Cane Lane, and now this August we can look forward to an action-crime comedy too.

This movie is known as The Pickup, and in it, we get to meet Murphy's character Russell, an armoured truck driver, who on his final day before retiring finds himself and his co-driver, Pete Davidson's Travis, wrapped up in a heist. The pair are ambushed and forced to rob banks by Keke Palmer's career criminal Zoe, who also has romantic ties to Travis too... Yep, things get messy in this chaotic and wild comedy effort.

The Pickup is slated to arrive on Prime Video in around two months, with the premiere date set for August 6. You can see the trailer for the film below, and as for the official synopsis, you can see that information below as well.

"In The Pickup, a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Keke Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse."