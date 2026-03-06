Eddie Hearn bounces back as Tom Aspinall signs for Matchroom

HQ

Following the departure of IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia and, more notably, Conor Benn, Chairman of Matchroom, Eddie Hearn, has responded by signing undisputed UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall to the newly launched Matchroom Talent Agency.

Despite being under contract, UFC president Dana White has said he has "no issues" with Aspinall joining Matchroom.

Securing Aspinall's signature is a moment of reprieve for Matchroom, especially following the comments made by Opetaia. Speaking to TalkSport Boxing, Opetaia was extremely critical of Hearn.

"He's just nothing but bad, talking badly and trying to drag me through the mud.

"You couldn't get me a title fight, but the second I leave, you want me to fight one of your fighters, how does that make sense?"

Despite the comments, Hearn has not responded and looks solely focused on developing Matchroom Talent Agency. Bringing one of the UFC's biggest stars on board could prompt more fighters to follow suit, especially if there is significant financial gain, which is a frequent talking point among UFC fighters.

Matchroom Talent Agency aims to manage and service sport and entertainment talent by managing their brand and building their reputation.