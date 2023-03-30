Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ed-0: Zombie Uprising

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox in July

After a stint as an Early Access title, the action game is ready to fully launch.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

It's hard to deliver a fresh take on the zombie concept, but the upcoming Ed-0: Zombie Uprising seems to offer something we rarely see. This is a Japanese adventure set during the Edo era.

Here we'll get to play classic Japanese archetypes (Ninja, Samurai and Sumo Wrestler) in a world overrun by those pesky undead. Ed-0: Zombie Uprising has rogue-like elements and "everything is randomly generated each time you play" to make sure the game has something new to offer each time you feel like zombie action.

Combine this with a pretty cool visual style, and it seems like a game worth keeping an eye out for. It has been available in Early Access on Steam with mostly positive reviews, and in a new trailer, it is confirmed that Ed-0: Zombie Uprising is finally ready to be released as a finished product - and that it's also coming for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Check it out below.

HQ
Ed-0: Zombie Uprising

Related texts



Loading next content