Ed-0: Zombie Uprising launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox in July

It's hard to deliver a fresh take on the zombie concept, but the upcoming Ed-0: Zombie Uprising seems to offer something we rarely see. This is a Japanese adventure set during the Edo era.

Here we'll get to play classic Japanese archetypes (Ninja, Samurai and Sumo Wrestler) in a world overrun by those pesky undead. Ed-0: Zombie Uprising has rogue-like elements and "everything is randomly generated each time you play" to make sure the game has something new to offer each time you feel like zombie action.

Combine this with a pretty cool visual style, and it seems like a game worth keeping an eye out for. It has been available in Early Access on Steam with mostly positive reviews, and in a new trailer, it is confirmed that Ed-0: Zombie Uprising is finally ready to be released as a finished product - and that it's also coming for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

