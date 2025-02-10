Ed Sheeran's busking efforts get shut down by Bengaluru police hours before his concert in the Indian city

HQ

Ed Sheeran still routinely performs on streets and outside of major concert venues around the world. We've seen this countless times, as the musician seems to enjoy smaller-scale, busker performances, but clearly some local authorities don't share that same stance.

Sheeran was recently busking in the Indian city of Bengaluru when police appeared and asked him to stop and to move along. The musician fought back stating that he had been given permission to perform in this way, but the authorities were having none of it.

This was all captured by local journalist Aditya Raj Kaul on X, where he shows Sheeran's busking show and then the ordeal with the police that followed.

This happened in the city because Sheeran was expected to perform at a major concert venue later in the evening, all as part of his The Mathematics Tour, which will return to Europe in the summer before ending in Germany in September.