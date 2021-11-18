Ed Sheeran is delivering a special Pokémon Go guest performance

HQ

After Ed Sheeran teased some form of collaboration with Pokémon Go yesterday, it didn't long for the cat to be let out of the bag. The Grammy award-winning star will be hosting a special in-game performance on November 22 to celebrate his new album = (Equals).

The pre-recorded performance video can be watched by all players, and it will be viewable until November 30. Some of the songs that will be featured in the performance are the hits "Thinking Out Loud," "Overpass Graffiti," and "Perfect." Details about how to view the video will reportedly be provided through in-game notifications.

In addition to this, Ed's favourite Pokémon (and ours too) Squirtle will be appearing in the wild wearing a pair of black shades. There's also the chance to redeem an exclusive avatar item that features artwork from the singer's latest album. All players need to do is redeem the code 4SQS6N359Y7NPCUW at the following link.