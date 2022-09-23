Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ed Sheeran is collaborating with Pokémon on a new single

And it'll be coming next week.

It has been revealed that Ed Sheeran will be teaming up with Pokémon once again, and this time in the effort of creating a new single framed around the iconic pocket monster brand. As explained on Sheeran's own Twitter account, the single will be known as Celestial, and will be dropping as soon as next week, on September 29 to be exact.

While you can already pre-add/pre-save the song on Apple Music, Spotify, and Deezer, you can get a teaser of the song by checking out one of Sheeran's recent TikTok's, where he performed a short part of Celestial, while lying on a huge array of Pokémon plushies.

This of course all comes around a year after Pokémon 25: The Album debuted, and brought a collection of related songs all by top artists.

