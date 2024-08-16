Ed Sheeran acquires a stake in Ipswich Town FC following team's promotion to Premier League

HQ

The end of summer is always a period of time filled with lots of hope and potential for football fans, as the various regional leagues around the world kick back off. For the UK, the Premier League is back starting from this evening and with that in mind three teams are back in the country's top league and hoping for success.

One such team is Ipswich Town, who after over two decades away from the Premier League is back in top flight football, and to mark this moment the club has signed an agreement with popular musician Ed Sheeran, tapping him as a minority investor in the club.

The stake amounts to just 1.4% but will allow Sheeran to have access to an executive suite at the club's stadium, Portman Road Stadium, which he has already personalised. Speaking about the decision to invest in Ipswich Town, Sheeran adds:

"It's such a joy to be a fan of Ipswich Town. There are ups and downs but football is all about taking the highs and the lows. I'm not a voting shareholder or a board member, this is just me putting some money into the club I love and them returning the gesture, so please don't get onto me with signing suggestions or tactics to play!"

This is an ad:

Ipswich Town will play their first game tomorrow against Liverpool FC.