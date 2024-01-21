Ed is the next fighter to join the roster of Street Fighter 6

HQ

Capcom has dropped a new teaser trailer revealing that boxing champ Ed will be the next character to join the roster of Street Fighter 6.

Arriving this February, Ed will be playable in World Tour, Battle Hub, and Fighting Ground and he will be available for players who have the the deluxe or ultimate edition of Street Fighter 6, or have a Year 1 Character Pass.

The new teaser (which can be seen below) shows Ed with his blonde sweeping fringe and chiseled physique in action. Here he faces off against a group of mysterious attackers with boxes on their heads on a subway train decorated with graffiti.