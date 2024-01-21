Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Street Fighter 6

Ed is the next fighter to join the roster of Street Fighter 6

Joining in February, he will be playable in World Tour, Battle Hub, and Fighting Ground.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Capcom has dropped a new teaser trailer revealing that boxing champ Ed will be the next character to join the roster of Street Fighter 6.

Arriving this February, Ed will be playable in World Tour, Battle Hub, and Fighting Ground and he will be available for players who have the the deluxe or ultimate edition of Street Fighter 6, or have a Year 1 Character Pass.

The new teaser (which can be seen below) shows Ed with his blonde sweeping fringe and chiseled physique in action. Here he faces off against a group of mysterious attackers with boxes on their heads on a subway train decorated with graffiti.

HQ

Related texts

0
Street Fighter 6Score

Street Fighter 6
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Capcom's fighters are back, once again ready to punch people in the face. This time, both an updated game system and a massive single-player story awaits, and we've checked to see if it measures up.



Loading next content