Ed Harris comments on if he'll appear in Top Gun 3

HQ

Despite Top Gun: Maverick debuting in cinemas and becoming one of the biggest films of all-time, Paramount really doesn't seem to be in a rush with creating a follow-up, a third instalment in the action series. Recently we reported on the essential lack of script news for Top Gun 3, and now one of the bigger names from the sequel has commented on whether or not we should expect them to appear in the third part too.

It's Ed Harris that we're talking about, the actor who starred as Rear Admiral Chester "Hammer" Cain in Top Gun: Maverick. He recently spoke with Joe, in a brief interview when Harris all but affirmed that he won't be popping up in the third part.

Harris said: "Oh, I doubt it. Yeah, no. I don't see why they would ask me."

Frankly, it does seem like Harris is selling himself a tad short as he did play a decent role in Top Gun: Maverick. Whether there will be space for Rear Admiral Cain in the next one remains to be seen, but if it makes sense narratively speaking, we don't see why he shouldn't return.