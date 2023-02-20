Ed Boon wishes he "could have made another or a remaster" of Shaolin Monks

Most of you know Mortal Kombat, a gory fighting franchise that has been around since 1992, with video game icons such as Scorpion, Sonya Blade and Raiden in the ensemble. Back in 2005, Midway (this was before Warner bought the franchise and founded NetherRealm Studios) released a spin-off called Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks, which changed the versus fighting to a co-op beat 'em up starring Liu Kang and Kung Lao as the main protagonists.

Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks was surprisingly funny and well made, and our Swedish branch gave it a positive review. Since then, fans have been hoping that it would eventually get a proper sequel or a remaster/remake, but so far nothing has happened.

Fortunately, it seems like there is a pretty influential person who also would like to see a comeback, and that is Ed Boon. He was the co-creator of everything Mortal Kombat back in 1992 and is still director of the series, most recently for Mortal Kombat 11. When a fan tweeted that he would like to see a revival of Shaolin Monks, Boon replied that "Shaolin Monks was a lotta fun. Wish we could have made another or a remaster".

He also revealed a pretty cool fact about the game:

Do you remember Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks, and would you be interested in revisiting the series?