Ed Boon wants to make a Mortal Kombat spinoff with Scorpion and Sub-Zero as protagonists

Almost 20 years ago, Midway released the title Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks, a beat 'em up spinoff of the regular Mortal Kombat series starring Shaolin monks Liu Kang and Kung Lao.

Developed by Mortal Kombat series co-founder Ed Boon, it got mostly pretty good ratings, and ever since then people have been hoping for some kind of sequel. And one person who seems to be hoping just as much as the fans is the aforementioned Boon.

He's still the series' kingpin, as we know, and when X-account Jim's Retro Emporium asked the followers which Mortal Kombat duo should get their own Shaolin Monks-like adventure, Boon showed up and answered Scorpion and Sub-Zero, and clearly hinted that it might only be a matter of time before it happens:

"Without a doubt, if (when?) we do one, it will be Scorpion and Sub-zero."

What do you think, would you be up for a beat 'em up with Scorpion and Sub-Zero in the lead roles? We could also add that this isn't the first time Boon has implied something like this...