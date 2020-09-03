Ed Boon teases more Mortal Kombat 11 content

You're watching Advertisements

Out of the blue, the Mortal Kombat series Co-founder and Producer Ed Boon suddenly tweeted "I see a tease in our future....". This was then replied by the official Mortal Kombat account with a picture of Liu Kang and mathematical formulas.

Exactly what Ed Boon is teasing is of course unknown, but it seems like the Aftermath expansion (check out our review over here) might not be the last thing released for the game. There are already plenty of rumors claiming that Ash from Evil Dead will be one of the new additions, and one of the sources for this is Raiden's voice actor Richard Epcar who said in a recent podcast:

"Oh that's right, Bruce Campbell will be in Mortal Kombat. That's right, he's going to be part of the new package."

Unfortunately for the fans, this was seemingly denied later by Ed Boon, but then again it's not like he would have confirmed it if it was true either.

Who would you like to see make a return to Mortal Kombat 11, and who would be your dream guest character?