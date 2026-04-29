Ed Boon teases "a hundred Easter eggs" in Mortal Kombat 2 and a special surprise for IMAX viewers

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Mortal Kombat, as a video game series, is well-known for its incredible Easter eggs and extra treats, some of which became so popular over the years that they blossomed into key parts of the wider narrative. Whether it's Reptile, Noob Saibot, or something more niche, there have been tons of treats over the years, many of which have found their place on the big screen in the recent live-action flicks.

To this end, with Mortal Kombat 2 set to premiere in cinemas from May 8, we recently had a chance to pose some questions to the cast and key creatives behind the project, including Mortal Kombat mastermind Ed Boon and Mortal Kombat 2 director Simon McQuoid, including how the sequel is approaching paying homage to the many Easter eggs we've come to expect from the games.

Boon began by telling us the following: "Simon did something really clever that - I shouldn't give it away but - if you see the IMAX version of the movie and you're a fan of the games, you will go crazy when you see what's in there. But littered throughout the film are a hundred Easter eggs that are in the game. I think a lot of people are going to watch the film multiple times. I bet you there's going to be a list somewhere on Twitter or something or like that. To me, that's such a fan service to people who are fans of the games."

McQuoid then built on this by adding: "It was just a constant process of looking at the decades of lore that Ed and his guys have created and just constantly mining that and seeing what we could use and seeing how we could fold it in and layer it into the film and the story. I think what we were trying to do was make Fatalities, and any even Easter eggs and camera moves, anything that was from the game, we wanted it to have an emotional impact, we wanted it to mean something beyond just, "oh, that looks cool". Those Fatalities arrive at certain points, very key story points and so we're always trying to give them some sort of amplification just so they resonate more for the audience watching the story."

You can see a trailer for Mortal Kombat 2 below, and stay tuned for more coverage from the film as we near its premiere date.