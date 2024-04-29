Ed Boon shows off a first look at Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

Mortal Kombat 1 players have just been getting used to Ermac, but already franchise co-creator Ed Boon wants us to know that there's still a lot of content to come. Namely, another evil superhero is on their way in the form of Homelander.

Over on his Twitter/X page, Boon showcased five seconds of Homelander clashing with Liu Kang. Unfortunately, we don't hear the character talk during this clip, so we can't hear what his voice will sound like.

On multiple occasions, Homelander star Anthony Starr has claimed he will not be voicing the character, so it remains to be seen how he will sound in the fighting game. It'll also be interesting to see how Homelander's playstyle will differ from Omni-Man, considering the two share a lot of similarities.