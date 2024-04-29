English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mortal Kombat 1

Ed Boon shows off a first look at Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1

It's only a few seconds long, but we already can't wait for him to join the roster.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Mortal Kombat 1 players have just been getting used to Ermac, but already franchise co-creator Ed Boon wants us to know that there's still a lot of content to come. Namely, another evil superhero is on their way in the form of Homelander.

Over on his Twitter/X page, Boon showcased five seconds of Homelander clashing with Liu Kang. Unfortunately, we don't hear the character talk during this clip, so we can't hear what his voice will sound like.

On multiple occasions, Homelander star Anthony Starr has claimed he will not be voicing the character, so it remains to be seen how he will sound in the fighting game. It'll also be interesting to see how Homelander's playstyle will differ from Omni-Man, considering the two share a lot of similarities.

Mortal Kombat 1

Related texts

0
Mortal Kombat 1Score

Mortal Kombat 1
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

NetherRealm's fighters are back to kick butt in the bloodiest way possible in a completely rebooted universe. We've checked out whether it lives up to its potential...



Loading next content