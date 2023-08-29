Ed Boon reveals why certain characters made their big return in Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

Mortal Kombat 1 is just around the corner, and at Gamescom we got to sit down with the one and only Ed Boon to talk the gameplay, story, and more.

During our interview with the series co-creator, we also asked about what the decision-making process is for bringing back old characters. We've seen the return of many old-school faces so far, but fans are always craving for a return of their favourite.

"It's kind of a bit of a gut feeling for us," said Boon. "We really felt like, again, Mortal Kombat 1, we wanted to have as much new things to it. Some of those characters haven't been in a Mortal Kombat game for 17 years. So it certainly felt like it was time to refresh them, bring them into this fighting mechanic, and the cameos also allows us to bring back characters like Motaro, these crazy big characters that don't work as well in the normal fighting game, but players are missing the characters, and so when they see them return, it's fun to see a modernized version of them."

Also, it appears these modernised versions are going to be a lot more powerful. When asked about how you balance a game where literal gods are fighting, Boon said:

"If I were to describe the difference between Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 1, I think we've just loosened things up. We let players just go a little bit more crazy with the ideas, and it's a little bit more of a Wild West type of free-for-all, and that has just really allowed players to come up with the craziest combos that we had no idea they were going to come up with."

