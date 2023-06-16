Ed Boon: Mortal Kombat 1's story mode ending "is just crazy!"

HQ

Mortal Kombat 1 was unveiled during Summer Game Fest's Live Show and the day after we got to play it for the first time, for about 30 minutes and on PS5, to bring you our first hands-on impressions on the brutal brawler. Right after that, we talked with franchise co-creator and creative director at Netherrealm Studios Edward Boon, who had a lot to share about many aspects of the game in our exclusive video interview below:

HQ

"Yeah, they're going to be making comments during the fight and some of them are references to the relationship that they have with each other", Boon says when asked about Kameo Fighters potentially referring to the new connections between each other in the plot. "So there's story elements that have their little moments in the actual combat there. But a lot of it is like when they first clash after a fight, they'll have a conversation and that's going to give you ideas of their relationship as well, too".

"But once you go through the story, you really get that", adds the CCO regarding the main single player mode. "That's the best way to have a good understanding of these new relationships that they form. You know, some of them, before, they might have been enemies and now they're allies and vice versa. And so, and there's a lot of team ups that we've done in previous games that you're going to see nods to. If you're a Mortal Kombat fan, you're going to love the story mode".

Seeing how previous entries into the series had a very long and deep movie-like narrative full of cinematic sequences, we asked about the length of MK1's story mode this time around.

"Yeah, exactly. It's a long, very detailed story. And the ending is just crazy!", Boon drops with a smile.

Crazy, as in as in a multiverse sort of way? Because you're getting there, right?

You're doing the Marvel move here - we kounter.

"Crazy as in you'll see (laughs). I wish I could tell you all the details about it!"

What do you expect from Mortal Kombat 1 story-wise after the new universe Liu Kang has created? MK1 will release on PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Nintendo Switch on September 19.