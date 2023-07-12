Ed Boon: Jean-Claude Van Damme "is much more" than Johnny Cage's voice in Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

With over 30 years behind it, Mortal Kombat can boast of being one of the most popular and stable series in the fighting game genre, and in just a few months it will extend its legend even further with the release of Mortal Kombat 1, a sort of reboot for the series with a new story, more characters and a new universe in which to forge alliances, vow revenge against enemies and, ultimately, fight to the death.

Our colleague David Caballero had the chance to preview the game in early June during Gamereactor's visit to Summer Game Fest in Los Angeles, and as well as sweating it out with every fight, he also got to chat at length with NetherRealm Studios co-creator and chief operating officer Ed Boon, in an interview you can watch below.

Although we had already reported on some important notes, such as the care that is being given to the Nintendo Switch version, there was also time to talk about the impact that the series has had throughout its 30-year history, and the impact and attraction of relevant figures to its battle arena. Most notably, actor Jean-Claude Van Damme will lend his voice to fighter Johhny Cage, but he'll actually be doing much more than that, as Boon told us.

"So it's really going to be Jean-Claude Van Damme in there. We've recorded him. Well, he's going to be Johnny Cage. And Johnny Cage was very inspired by Jean-Claude Van Damme in Bloodsport. So there's certainly some of his, you know, signature moves and whatnot in there."

The fact that there are such famous names as Van Damme associated with the series is the fruit of a long history in the genre that has inspired generations. On that impact on society and his brief but crucial Kameo in HBO's recent The Last of Us series, which they consider a real "honour".

"Yeah, you know, this has been a real special couple of years with last year being the 30th anniversary of Mortal Kombat. There have been just a lot of Mortal Kombat nostalgia, a lot of Mortal Kombat love that's been really coming to the forefront. "And there have been a number of references. And when the producers of The Last of Us asked, is it OK? We were like, of course, it's OK. You know, yeah, it's just it's, you know, it's like an honour for us to be kind of identified as something that, you know, like a pop culture thing that's been around."

With Mortal Kombat being such a powerful icon in popular culture, we can't wait to play the next game when it arrives on September 19 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.