Mortal Kombat 1

Ed Boon has "a big surprise" for Mortal Kombat 1 players

It will arrive sometime after the planned story expansion.

Mortal Kombat 1 was released back in September and was really successful despite an awful Switch version. The creator Ed Boon and his NetherRealm Studios seems to be well prepared for a long line of support with new characters, modes, cosmetics and other content.

But is seems like the team is preparing something really special as well, possibly in the line with the Aftermath expansion that was released for Mortal Kombat 11, which included a new campaign as well as several new characters. It was when Boon was interviewed during the CCXP event, he revealed that they "have a big surprise" in store for us (via X):

It remains to see what this is, of course, but the speculations are of course running wild. What do you think NetherRealm Studios has in store for Mortal Kombat 1?

Mortal Kombat 1

