Ed Boon could be teasing a Shaolin Monks remaster

Ed Boon is known for constantly teasing Mortal Kombat fans on Twitter. Whether it's baiting out a Mileena reveal in the months and years following Mortal Kombat 11's release, or posting teases about a new game, it's always best to take anything Boon posts with a pinch of salt.

The same can be said for a recent poll he made, asking fans whether Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks, a spin-off from the fighting game franchise that follows Liu Kang and Kung Lao in a 3D beat-em-up, should get a remaster or sequel.

Considering Boon is asking fans whether they want to see two very different options here, it's unlikely that NetherRealm is working on either game right now. Still, it's fun to speculate on where the fighting game franchise can go next.

We already know we're getting Mortal Kombat 12, so hopefully there's another announcement NetherRealm have been sitting on to give us a proper surprise.