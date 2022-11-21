Ed Boon confirms that NetherRealm's next game will be Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12

The question as to what NetherRealm's next game will be has been a question for quite some time, especially considering the former uncertainty surrounding the developer remaining as part of one of Warner Bros. development studios, begging the question as to whether an Injustice will be on the cards.

Well, touching on this matter, studio founder and veteran Ed Boon has answered a fan question regarding what the next title will be, with Boon simply replying, "I3 or MK12".

Shocking. We know. But with this in mind, what would you like to see be NetherRealm's next game? Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12?