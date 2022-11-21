Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mortal Kombat 12

Ed Boon confirms that NetherRealm's next game will be Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12

Not that we had much doubt.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The question as to what NetherRealm's next game will be has been a question for quite some time, especially considering the former uncertainty surrounding the developer remaining as part of one of Warner Bros. development studios, begging the question as to whether an Injustice will be on the cards.

Well, touching on this matter, studio founder and veteran Ed Boon has answered a fan question regarding what the next title will be, with Boon simply replying, "I3 or MK12".

Shocking. We know. But with this in mind, what would you like to see be NetherRealm's next game? Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12?

Mortal Kombat 12

Related texts



Loading next content