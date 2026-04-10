Ecuador doubles tariffs on Colombian imports to 100%

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Ecuador has announced it will raise tariffs on imports from Colombia to 100%, escalating a growing trade and diplomatic dispute between the two neighbours. The measure, confirmed by Ecuador's government on Thursday, will take effect on May 1.

The decision marks a sharp increase from the previous 50% tariff and comes amid Quito's accusations that Colombia has failed to implement effective border security measures.

"After confirming Colombia's failure to implement concrete and effective border security measures, Ecuador is compelled to take sovereign action," the government said in a statement.

The decision further intensifies tensions between the two countries, which have already exchanged trade restrictions in recent months. Colombia has previously rejected Ecuador's claims and pointed to joint counter-narcotics operations along the shared border.

The dispute has already had wider economic consequences, including restrictions on energy exports and reciprocal tariffs on selected goods. Key sectors affected include energy, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, with both countries relying heavily on cross-border trade.