Ecovacs Winbot W3 Omni

There is something utterly surreal about a window-cleaning robot. We noted this back when we first reviewed one of Ecovacs' Winbot models, and since then it has become even clearer that there is a market for those who want this service, even with the compromises that still exist.

The latest addition to the range is called the Winbot W3 Omni, which functions as a large all-in-one window cleaner. If you're not sure how one works, it's a square robot that you place on the window in question, where it uses motors to suction itself onto the glass, creating a vacuum of over 8000Pa, and then it can move around the vertical surface until it decides it has cleaned the window.

The build quality is rock-solid, although one can easily imagine a world where this sort of gadget is smaller. It also weighs 2.1 kilos, and although it's easy to unpack and comes in a rather handy bag, it is perhaps a bit clunky in a way. That said, I have deep respect for Ecovacs' ability to innovate, and there are a host of scenarios where having one of these could be incredibly handy, rather than having to get out a window cleaner yourself.

Okay, so does it fall off? No, it certainly doesn't. This vacuum is practically guaranteed to stay put, and should the impossible happen anyway, you can secure it with a safety cable so the consequences aren't too serious. There are a number of cool technologies that also make the cleaning process itself more efficient. WIN-SLAM 5.0 is Ecovacs' proprietary navigation model, which ensures that the actual "path" across the glass surface is carefully planned, and huge strides have been made in eliminating streaks and other "signs" that the windows have been washed. Furthermore, as always, it is equipped with the Spray system, which consists of three small nozzles that can spray out glass cleaner and distribute it evenly in front of the robot.

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The big news this time is that, just like a robot vacuum cleaner, the Winbot actually has a base station. Yes, it sounds strange, and it also means that the space this gadget takes up at home increases quite significantly. At the same time, I must also point out that this isn't really suitable for small Copenhagen-style windows. It really comes into its own on larger glass surfaces, where you actually save time. The OMNI base station acts as an anchor point for the aforementioned safety line, and also serves as a battery if you can't be bothered to plug it in directly. And then there's Vortex Wash, which in just one minute can power-wash the unit's mop cloth with 16 high-pressure nozzles, so it's ready to go again in an instant.

What you may be starting to sense here is that this application is quite commercial in nature. The unit itself is heavy, the OMNI station is heavy, and the whole thing will set you back several hundreds of pounds. You might not want to pay that, and you might not even save time or effort if you have tiny windows. But if we're talking about fairly large individual glass sections, and particularly ones that are sized in such a way that maintaining them would require serious equipment, the Winbot W3 Omni can solve that problem with flying colours. I had the opportunity to test it on a friend's shop front, where there is a gigantic glass panel about four metres high. Instead of having to move a ladder bit by bit, it required a short climb up, securing the Winbot, and then about 10 minutes of cleaning, I think I might have convinced him to buy something similar that very day.

Was it 100% streak-free in this scenario? No, not like a professional window cleaner, just as a robot vacuum cleaner isn't a substitute for a good deep clean, but the result is still impressive, and if your business, your office building or even your home has the necessary number and size of glass panes, then the Winbot W3 Omni will save you time and hassle.

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What is also clear, however, is that Ecovacs needs to try to design a window-cleaning robot that is significantly smaller and more suited to 'small' jobs on smaller windows. But the W3 Omni is, in itself, hugely impressive, it just needs the right tasks to perform.