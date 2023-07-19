Ecovacs latest robot cleans your windows so you don't have to

HQ

If you're sick and tired of having to constantly clean your house, we might just have a solution for you. As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on Ecovacs Winbot W1 Pro, with this being a handy robotic companion that provides an efficient and high-performance cleaning experience.

The robot features a dual-direction cross auto-spray technology, a suction power suite, and a steady-climbing system, all so that it can safely clean your windows so that you don't have to. Needless to say, it should save you a job or two.

To see more about the Ecovacs Winbot W1 Pro, check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, for more facts and thoughts from our very own Magnus.