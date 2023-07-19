Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Ecovacs latest robot cleans your windows so you don't have to

      We've got our hands on the gadget on the latest episode of Quick Look.

      If you're sick and tired of having to constantly clean your house, we might just have a solution for you. As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on Ecovacs Winbot W1 Pro, with this being a handy robotic companion that provides an efficient and high-performance cleaning experience.

      The robot features a dual-direction cross auto-spray technology, a suction power suite, and a steady-climbing system, all so that it can safely clean your windows so that you don't have to. Needless to say, it should save you a job or two.

      To see more about the Ecovacs Winbot W1 Pro, check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, for more facts and thoughts from our very own Magnus.

