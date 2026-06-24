Ecovacs DEEBOT T90 Pro Omni

Is it easier or harder to design a so-called "mid-range" device rather than a flagship? That's a good question, but I'm leaning toward the latter, since it must be difficult to hold onto key technologies and features that you have to deliberately remove from products in order to price them more aggressively.

Regardless, Ecovacs has repeatedly proven its ability to design solid mid-range models, and the latest addition to the line-up is the Deebot T90 Pro Omni.

At the time of writing, a T90 Pro Omni costs about £600 - a good 40% less than comparable flagship models on the market - and at first glance, it can be hard to see why. Thanks to a high-torque motor, it can reach 30,000 Pa, a suction power that may not be consistently available but can easily match the absolute best on the market.

On top of that, from what we can see, it features the same Ozmo Roller 3.0 mop roller found in the more expensive X12 OmniCyclone, a 27-centimetre-long rotating roller that spins at 200 RPM and dispenses water through 32 small nozzles. The idea is that this roller is better at directly "scrubbing" the floor, rather than the softer, more gentle rotating mop pads we're used to seeing from other competing brands. I can also confirm that this definitely holds up to the test, and with stains like coffee, for example, it's clear to see that the T90 Pro Omni tackles the job more thoroughly compared to, say, the Dreame X60 Ultra, which costs significantly more.

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There's also a ZeroTangle 4.0 brush, though it isn't "dual," which means that over time, after a handful of cycles, the bristles slowly began to bunch up, so it isn't entirely "anti-tangle." However, broadly speaking, I find that this aspect of maintenance is fairly minimal in the long run. Combined with TruePass, which passed our internal test of navigating the doorframe to my utility room (which is exactly 2.4 centimetres wide) it's hard to find any aspect of its actual mechanical performance here that doesn't deserve top marks, again considering the price.

However, I've been a bit surprised by the app this time around, as it's been a little finicky. I recently reviewed the X12 OmniCyclone and had no setup issues with that model, but this time around, the T90 Pro Omni had trouble correctly mapping out the rooms on my ground floor, and the initial scan actually failed, as it just started spinning in circles until I reset it.

That said, this mostly happened during the first scan, and as a general rule, the rest of the testing period went smoothly. Even its ability to recognise objects is flawless, and that's despite the fact that Ecovacs' models don't have a small stereoscopic radar tower for LiDAR, as instead, everything is integrated into the device itself. Incidentally, there's one feature that Ecovacs' models share, despite the price difference.

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There are aspects where you can tell it's a mid-range model. It only self-cleans at 75 degrees, whereas others can go higher, and the internal dust bin is only 250 millilitres, which is a good 30% smaller than average. That said, it's still more than adequate, and probably the one I'd recommend for the price.