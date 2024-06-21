Ecovacs' DEEBOT T30 Omni is here to save you from your cleaning purgatory

HQ

As part of our Quick Look video series, we've got our hands on a variety of helpful smart home gadgets, be it useful cooking and kitchen utensils, lighting solutions, and even cleaning robots.

The latest episode slots firmly into the latter category as we've been toying around with the Ecovacs DEEBOT T30 Omni, a tiny robotic gadget that wants to take the stress of cleaning off your shoulders.

This bot uses various vacuuming and mopping methods to keep your house clean and tidy, and all with a hands-free design that allows the bot to keep itself topped up on charge and to fill/empty its fluid tank whenever it so needs to.

To see if this cleaning solution is the one for you, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a few facts and thoughts on the robot.