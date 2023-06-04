Eco-friendliness meets style in dbramante1928's Sonderborg

HQ

If you've been in the market for a new backpack and have been looking to grab something that is a bit more stylish yet still has an emphasis on being eco-friendly and designed with environmentally-conscious materials, then the subject of the latest Quick Look should be of interest to you.

Known as the dbramante1928 Sonderborg, this backpack has been built with sustainable long-life materials, and yet still features plenty of pockets and space to store all your tech and gear.

To see if this luxury backpack is up your street, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares some facts and thoughts about the accessory.