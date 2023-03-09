Eco-friendlieness meets functionality with dbramante1928's Charlottenborg bag

HQ

Have you been in the market for a new backpack? Perhaps you're looking for something with a functional design, but at the same time are interested in gear that has been created with environmentally-friendly materials. If so, dbramante1928's latest bag should be right up your street.

Known as the dbramante1928 Charlottenborg, this backpack has been created from recycled plastic and yet has been constructed to feature an array of pockets and sections for a variety of different pieces of tech and gear.

To see if this eco-friendly bag is what you've been after, we've taken a look at the Charlottenborg on the latest episode of Quick Look, where our very own Magnus shared some facts and opinions about the bag. Check out the video below.