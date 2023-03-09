Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Eco-friendlieness meets functionality with dbramante1928's Charlottenborg bag

And we've taken a look at the backpack as part of the latest episode of Quick Look.

Have you been in the market for a new backpack? Perhaps you're looking for something with a functional design, but at the same time are interested in gear that has been created with environmentally-friendly materials. If so, dbramante1928's latest bag should be right up your street.

Known as the dbramante1928 Charlottenborg, this backpack has been created from recycled plastic and yet has been constructed to feature an array of pockets and sections for a variety of different pieces of tech and gear.

To see if this eco-friendly bag is what you've been after, we've taken a look at the Charlottenborg on the latest episode of Quick Look, where our very own Magnus shared some facts and opinions about the bag. Check out the video below.

