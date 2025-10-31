Echoes of the End returns rebuilt in an Enhanced Edition

HQ

Just as there are big AAAs that fall short of expectations and small indies that become global phenomena, there's something for everyone in the AA segment: games that get the public's love and will allow their studios to leap into the big leagues in the future, and games that don't make the cut, arrive at the wrong time, or simply haven't made a significant enough impact to make a name for themselves. Echoes of the End came out in mid-August and was rather poorly received, with mixed reviews that suffered from rather basic animations and combat. All of that might have put a damper on other projects, but not this one.

Myrkul Games took that feedback and turned it into kinetic energy to start moving forward and deeply revamp the game, and the result of that effort is now available in the last few months. Echoes of the End: Enhaced Edition arrives now as a free update to the game, and includes a whole host of new features. Most importantly, a completely rebuilt combat system from the ground up, with much smoother animations that enhance the overall experience.

There's also added customisation for equipment, as well as new difficulty modes and a New Game+ mode, "and much more". It definitely looks like the changes are worth giving it another shot, so check out the Echoes of the End: Enhanced Edition overview trailer below.