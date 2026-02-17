Echoes of the End just received a new update that brings a Photo Mode and Valentine's outfits

HQ

Valentine's Day may have come and gone for another year, but developer Mykur Games is clearly still in the spirit of the season, as it has now launched a new update for its action-adventure Echoes of the End that brings Valentine's outfits for lead characters Ryn and Abram.

The update is now available across all platforms and it brings a handful of other changes to the game as well. For one, a Photo Mode is now available that allows players to snap images from their journey through the magical world of Aema. Otherwise, a bunch of bugs and issues have been squashed that should "ensure Echoes of the End has never played better."



Beyond this, as you can see in the trailer above, Echoes of the End has now also arrived as part of the PlayStation Plus library, with Extra and Premium subscribers now able to download the game as part of their subscription.

Have you played Echoes of the End yet? If not, don't miss our review of the game.