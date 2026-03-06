Echoes of the End creator Myrkur Games has "already started on the next project"

HQ

Now that Echoes of the End has made its arrival and developer Myrkur Games seems happier about the state of the title following its Enhanced Edition patch at the end of 2025, you may be wondering what's next for the Icelandic studio. We were too, hence in a recent interview with CEO Halldor Snaer, we directly inquired as to whether we can expect a return to the fantasy universe or if the future will take the developer elsewhere?

Snaer gave us a detailed insight when queried about a return to the Echoes of the End universe, adding: "Yeah, for sure. I mean, we've lived with this for so many years. To the world, it's relatively new, but we lived in this universe now for years, and we love it. And we definitely see lots of potential for this universe that we created, and especially if we do a second go of it to take all those lessons learned into the next game and everything and build it completely correct with all the experience that we have. That would be completely amazing, I think."

However, this doesn't necessarily mean that the next project will be another chapter in the Echoes of the End world, as Snaer also mentioned: "But that being said, we haven't talked about the next project yet on our end. We have already started on the next project, so we are in the very, very early phases of that and not ready to unveil any details just yet. But what I can say is definitely, we're not turning into a 4X strategy studio. We're very much sticking to our DNA here, but it's early days for us to tell exactly where that will end up."

Talking about the existing game, the recent patch that debuted around Valentine's Day is just a taste of the future support, as Snaer also told us: "In terms of updates, we will try to be as transparent as possible with the updates that are coming. We're not going to be rolling out a roadmap or anything like that just because we want to be a little more fluid and also because from the lessons learned, we just want to ship things when they're correct or as close as we can with all the variables at play. So we don't want to tie ourselves to dates that might just end up biting us in the ass, so to speak.

"So I would say in the coming months, we would probably announce that there's something coming and then begin to roll that out. But in the interim, we're not going to go radio silent. We're still going to do the smaller updates and we're still going to do quality of life improvements and bug fixes as they get reported to us and as people are picking up."

For more on Echoes of the End, you can catch the full and locally subtitled interview below, and even read more about how Myrkur Games overcame the troubling launch here.