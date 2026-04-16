Echoes of Aincrad shows us what its world is capable of in a new gameplay trailer

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Whether you're an anime fan or simply enjoy the stories in video games, you're bound to be familiar with the Sword Art Online franchise. Until now, the many games in the franchise have offered a fairly solid action RPG experience, but one that merely emulated or followed in the footsteps of the series' protagonists' adventures within their own story. But Echoes of Aincrad is set to change all that from 10 July.

No Kirito, no Asuna. This time, the burden of surviving the aerial fortress of Aincrad falls on your shoulders. Defeat your enemies whilst forging alliances with other characters and escaping this world that is as alluring as it is deadly. Find your own fighting style by customising your experience with a multitude of weapons, equipment and a host of skills that you can learn and improve in this fantasy universe.

Echoes of Aincrad is launching on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. Will you give it a go?