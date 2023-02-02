Echo VR is shutting down this year

Developer Ready at Dawn and Meta has announced that Echo VR will officially be closing down this year. As stated in a blog post, we're informed that the game is shutting down as the developer is shifting its focus onto its next project, and also for "many good reasons", which were not exactly explained in further depth in the statement.

As for when Ecvo VR will officially close its doors, we're told that date will be August 1 (at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST to be exact), and that leading up this date/time, the developer will be offering increased in-game rewards for players to earn and unlock.

Finally, it is also said that all add-ons are no longer available for purchase, and that the development team is excited to show off its next project.