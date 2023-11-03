Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Echo

Echo trailer makes it clear it'll be Marvel's first brutal TV show

All episodes will be available on both Disney+ and Hulu the 10th of January.

Maya Lopez' childhood was definitely not a walk in the park, so it's rather fitting that Marvel's Echo show has gone through some rough patches as well through its creation. The show had barely been announced for this November before it was delayed to January, and rumours of an entire episode being scrapped because of bad pacing didn't exactly help either. Fortunately, things are seemingly starting to look up now.

Because we've finally received the first official trailer for Echo, and it confirms all episodes will become available on both Disney+ and Hulu on the 10th of January. It's also rather appropriate that Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin gets quite a lot of the spotlight in the trailer, and the show looks just as brutal as Netflix' Daredevil. Even the age-rating makes that clear, as Echo will be Marvel's first TV show rated TV-MA.

HQ
Echo

