LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Xbox Games Showcase
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Echo Generation

Echo Generation mixes genres into a lovely looking package

Developer Cococucumber revealed its upcoming title Echo Generation and it looks adorably horrifying.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

As of right now, at the time of writing, Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest pre-show to today's Xbox Games Showcase event is in full swing and during the show, developer Cococucumber revealed its upcoming game Echo Generation. The game's genre is rather hard to pinpoint as it seems to mash plenty of genres into one, but boy does it look both charming and terrifying with 3D exploration, turn-based combat, massive monsters and some lovely dialogue sequences accompanied by an eerie soundtrack and it's set to release some time next year for Xbox Series X and PC (via Steam). Take a look at the official trailer above and let us know what you think.

Will you be keeping an eye out for Echo Generation?

Echo Generation
Echo Generation
Echo Generation

Related texts



Loading next content