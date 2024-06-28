Echo Generation: Midnight Edition includes "everything players asked for"

HQ

October 2021 saw the release of Echo Generation, a 90s teen adventure story in the style of The Goonies or the more modern Stranger Things that introduced us to a group of teenagers who begin to investigate a series of strange events in a town in the middle of nowhere in 1993' Canada. A great title, yes, but one whose creators felt it still needed a little more attention to be satisfied. Three years later, we caught up with Echo Generation at Guerrilla Collective's The Mix event in Los Angeles to hear about its Midnight Edition and its arrival on Nintendo Switch.

Elliot Garcia, PR at Cococucumber, tells us that this version is a complete remaster of the original, with better graphics and a more polished and dynamic turn-based combat system: "We wanted to make it cleaner, more balanced and more coherent".

Player feedback has been crucial in prioritising the development of this new version over new projects, especially because of the new features requested by players:

"Oh, fast travel and then definitely the camera angles, because before we had it fixed, but now you can move it."

"Things are a little bit better now, a little bit different, and that makes the experience a little bit easier to live with."

And we imagine a new player base will already be enjoying it in this upgraded version, because Echo Generation: Midnight Edition arrived on PC and Nintendo Switch on 19 June for €19.99.

Have you tried it yet?