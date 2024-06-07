Echo Generation: Midnight Edition announced for Steam and Switch

HQ

Three years ago, the 80s-inspired role-playing game Echo Generation, developed by Cococucumber, was released. An adventure with elements of Stranger Things, ET, Goonies and similar 80s classics complete with insanely cool graphics.

We really liked it, and soon it's time for more people to enjoy the adventure. On June 19, it will come to both Switch and Steam in a Midnight Edition that offers fast travel, quest tracker, visual upgrades and improvements to the battles.

Check out the trailer for Echo Generation: Midnight Edition below and don't miss out on this turn-based role-playing gem - especially if you have a soft spot for the 80s.