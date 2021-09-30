Echo Generation launches day 1 for Xbox Game Pass in October

HQ

The role-playing game Echo Generation was announced back in July last year and was always planned for a 2021 release. But with time running out this year, fans started to wonder if the developer Cococucumber would make it as promised. Fortunately, it seems like they will.

In a brand new trailer, the release date October 21 is confirmed, and better yet, it is also included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1. This adventure takes place back in 1993 and has a 3D pixelated style that is somewhat reminiscent of what 16-bit games used to look like back then, aptly enough with turn-based battles which was very popular during this era.

The official description reads:

"Echo Generation pulls at the heartstrings of nostalgia and recreates memories of unforgettable summers inspired by classic coming-of-age films and horror novels from the 80s and 90s. Synthwave tunes help craft an uncannily atmospheric, playfully creepy, and vibrant voxel-based world, brought to life in stunning 4K resolution and 60 fps on Xbox Series X."

Martin Gauvreau, who is Echo Generation's Game Director had this to say regarding his upcoming adventure:

"Creating an exciting adventure that captivates a new generation while also paying homage to our own was very important to the team. There is a universality in the story of growing up and by adding our twist on old-school, turn-based combat into the mix, we cannot wait for everyone to dive into the world of Echo Generation."

A brand new trailer and 12 screenshots form the adventure can be found below. Are you looking forward to return to the 90's?