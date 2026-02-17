Echo Generation 2 demo now released for PC and Xbox

HQ

The five-year-old Echo Generation was a real hit with its delightful graphics, design, and gameplay that recreated the adventures of the early 90s. During the Xbox Play Anywhere event in November 2025, a sequel was announced that builds on what was good, complete with a new card-based combat system.

However, the developers do not want to answer whether it's a proper sequel or a prequel (perhaps both?), as we will have to find out for ourselves. The premise is as follows:

"You are Jack, an ordinary dad on an extraordinary mission, who's been trapped in a mysterious new dimension. Lost among the stars, you set out on a journey to find a way home, armed with your wits, your crew, and a killer deck of cards."

Cococucumber has now announced that we can try out the adventure today, as a playable demo has been launched in conjunction with Steam Next Fest. The Echo Generation 2 demo is available for both PC and Xbox Series S/X, and the finished game will be released for both formats later this year and will also be included with Game Pass.