eChampions League 2026 kicks off tomorrow, here are all the dates worth knowing

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Football fans will know that this time of the year is a hectic period where everything is on the line. Regional leagues conclude and major tournaments wrap up as well, and this even applies to the world of competitive EA Sports FC.

As of tomorrow, the anticipated eChampions League will commence and see the best players representing the biggest teams, in an array of events that happen online and in-person in Manchester, England for the knockout round and then in Budapest, Hungary for the finals, which just so happens to be in the same city as the finals for the major football event that occurs on May 30, and will see Arsenal facing off with PSG.

To this end, you may be curious about the dates and plans for the eChampions League this year, and if so, you can find all of the key information below.



League Stage (May 15-16) - Manchester, England



Knockouts (May 17) - Manchester, England



Finals (May 27) - Budapest, Hungary



Will you be tuning into the eChampions League?