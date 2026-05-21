eChampions League 2026 Finals are set, here's the full bracket

HQ

We're into the zenith of the club football season, as the various leagues are set to host their final match-day this weekend, all before the final major European tournaments will occur next week. To this end, while many football fans will be keeping a close eye on the Conference League and Champions League matches, esports and competitive EA Sports FC fans also have to keep tabs on the eChampions League proceedings too, as the immense tournament will be hosting its finals round in less than a week.

Taking place in Budapest, Hungary, the same location as the actual Champions League final, the eChampions League final will see eight players battling it out in a single-elimination bracket where only one victor will come out on top. There are seven matches left to be played, spanning the quarterfinals, semifinals, and grand final, and for the full bracket and fixtures planned, you can see this in full below, with the added note that the finals will all happen on May 27.

Quarterfinals:



Samugamer vs. MarwanMC9



Nicolas99fc vs. Vejrgang



Nassada vs. Alihanlion



HHezerS vs. DFernandes



Semifinals:



Winner of Samugamer/MarwanMC9 vs. Winner of Nicolas99fc/Vejrgang



Winner of Nassada/Alihanlion vs. Winner of HHezerS/DFernandes



Grand Final:



Winner of Semifinal #1 vs. Winner of Semifinal #2



Who do you expect to go the distance at the eChampions League Finals next week?