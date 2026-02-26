Ecco the Dolphin remaster details revealed by series creator

It was last summer when we first heard of plans for a remake of the largely forgotten Sega classic Ecco the Dolphin. Series creator Ed Annunziata is on board for both the remake and upcoming third game in the franchise, and seems more excited than ever to share details.

Speaking to Famitsu in a magazine spread that made its way to social media (English translation via spooki on X), Annunziata said that "dolphins capture the hearts of young people," clearly hoping for a big resurgence of Ecco's popularity once the dolphin makes its way to our screens again.

Annunziata also mentions that while many people have heard of the Ecco games, not many of them have beaten them. Therefore, the remasters will be easier to play for modern audiences. "It's the chance for everyone to play it," he said. The game is wanting to be a complete history of the franchise, encompassing all there is and ever was of Ecco to-date.

In the interview Annunziata notes a Switch release for the game, and we also know an Xbox version is in development, thanks to the original remake news being broken in an Xbox Wire piece. However, as PushSquare notes, we have no confirmation of a PS5 version just yet.